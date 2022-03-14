PSG ready to sell Arsenal and Aston Villa target in the summer - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to cut ties with Arsenal and Aston Villa transfer target Georginio Wijnaldum following a disappointing campaign.

The Parisians signed Wijnaldum as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The Dutchman, who won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, has not enjoyed much luck in Paris.

Courtesy of underwhelming displays, the midfield star has slid down the pecking order and was not on the pitch on Wednesday when PSG fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

French news outlet L’Equipe (via Mirror) has claimed that the Paris-based club have realized that signing the player has not been fruitful. The player is also on the same page, as he acknowledges that moving to the French capital was a mistake. A summer move seems to be logical for both parties.

The report claims that the Dutch international still draws interest from Premier League clubs and should be able to find a new home in the summer. Aston Villa have been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent weeks (via Team Talk), as Steven Gerrard looks to make Villa a force to be reckoned with in England.

Arsenal, on the other hand, were linked with the former Liverpool star in the winter transfer window. Reports (via Metro) claimed that the Gunners were interested in signing a central-midfielder and had their eyes on the PSG man.

PSG ended up keeping the player in January, but have supposedly changed their minds following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Parisians are preparing for a big sale in the summer and Wijnaldum could be the one to lead the pack.

PSG’s Wijnaldum could be Granit Xhaka’s replacement at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has primarily used a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey sitting at the base of the midfield. Xhaka, however, tends to charge forward from time to time, hoping to create goalscoring chances for his teammates.

If Arsenal manage to sign PSG’s Wijnaldum, they could have a lot of joy deploying him in Xhaka’s position. Like Xhaka, Wijnaldum also has a knack for pushing forward and creating goalscoring opportunities. Additionally, the central midfielder is great at passing the ball around and dropping deeper if the need arises.

Xhaka reportedly (via Football.London) agreed personal terms with AS Roma last summer and was looking forward to life under Jose Mourinho. Ultimately, the two clubs could not agree on a transfer fee, causing the move to fall through. If Roma try again for the 29-year-old this summer, the Gunners could have a capable replacement in the form of Gini Wijnaldum.

