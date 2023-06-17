PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United on one condition - Reports

PSG are reportedly ready to sell Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United if the Qatar consortium gets control of the Premier League club. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away as he is not signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 club.

As per a report in The Mirror, PSG owners want to see Mbappe playing for Manchester United instead of Real Madrid. They believe they can get a good deal if Sheikh Jassim wins the bid to buy the Red Devils.

The Ligue 1 side do not want to let Mbappe leave the club on a free transfer next summer. He has decided not to sign a new deal at the club and is in the final 12 months of his current contract. Real Madrid are still interested, but PSG do not expect them to match the asking price.

Kylian Mbappe has no plans to leave PSG amid Real Madrid and Manchester United interest

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he has no plans to leave PSG this summer and will not be pushing to leave. He wants to break the record held by Jean-Pierre Papin - five successive Golden Boots in Ligue 1 – after matching it this season.

Papin set the record between 1987 and 1992 when he used to play for Marseille. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Mbappe said via PSGTalk:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

When quizzed about his plans earlier this month, Mbappe said:

"My top scorer award? I'm very happy. We've won the championship. I'm still top scorer and top player. So that's great. It's true that it was at the end of the season, when we'd won the title, that it was a personal goal and I've achieved it. I'm going down in history and I'm happy. But I still have next year to beat Jean-Pierre Papin."

Kylian Mbappe signed a two-year deal at the club and has already confirmed that he will not be penning another extension. Sky Sports have reported that the striker had an option to extend the current deal by another season, but is against it.

