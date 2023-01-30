PSG to recall attacker from loan spell to facilitate Keylor Navas' departure: Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to recall Julian Draxler from Benfica to facilitate the departure of Keylor Navas, Spanish outlet AS has reported. Draxler, who joined Benfica in September, has featured in 19 games for Benfica this season, scoring twice.

Second-choice goalkeeper Navas has played only twice for PSG this season, with both of his appearances coming in the French Cup. It has been reported that the Costa Rican is eager to play more regularly in the second half of the 2022-23 season and is prepared to leave Paris for it.

According to AS, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper has agreed to join Nottingham Forest, but the Premier League giants are looking to sign him on loan. As the Parisians already have eight first-team players out on loan, they must recall one player to remain within the limit set by FIFA. It has been reported that Draxler, who is currently on loan at Benfica, will be recalled to make room for Navas’ departure. Draxler’s return and Navas’ departure must both be finalized by the end of Tuesday (deadline day, 31 January).

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK



At PSG, he was world class, still the club bought Gianluigi Donnarumma and benched him.



Keylor Navas, one of the most disrespected players ever. At Real Madrid, he was world class, still the club bought Thibaut Courtois and benched him.At PSG, he was world class, still the club bought Gianluigi Donnarumma and benched him.Keylor Navas, one of the most disrespected players ever. At Real Madrid, he was world class, still the club bought Thibaut Courtois and benched him.At PSG, he was world class, still the club bought Gianluigi Donnarumma and benched him.Keylor Navas, one of the most disrespected players ever. 💔🇨🇷 https://t.co/pbl5NfdDvO

In addition to Navas’ departure and Draxler’s return, PSG are concentrating on two more signings. Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is at the top of their wishlist, and the 27-year-old is also interested in moving to France. Inter are reportedly asking €20 million for the defender, whose contract expires in June. The Parisians could match it in the coming hours or get him free next summer.

The Ligue 1 leaders are also in the market for Pablo Sarabia’s replacement. The Spaniard recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, making room for another acquisition. Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is their top target but they could go after Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Malcom if their Ligue 1 rivals do not agree to sell him.

Reims star Yunis Abdelhamid mocks PSG front three after shock Ligue 1 draw

Folarin Balogun’s 96th-minute goal allowed Reims to hold PSG to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night (29 January). Neymar scored the only goal for the Parisians in the 51st minute.

Having seen his team hold their lofty opponents to a draw, Yunis Abdelhamid mocked Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s defending skills. He claimed that the trio did not help out at the back, which made it easy for Reims to play out of the back.

“It was easy to work the ball out of the defence because the front three don't defend. We knew on our side that if we passed this first line, they no longer participate in the collective defensive effort,” Abdelhamid told reporters.

“We worked on that. We wanted to exploit it and that's what we managed to do. That's why we created so many chances.”

Reims ended the match with 17 shots, five more than PSG. They also took more shots from inside the box (11 vs. 9) and ended the match with a higher XG than the Parisians (2.51 vs. 1.69).

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes