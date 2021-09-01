PSG did not respond to a late Real Madrid offer for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to respond to Real Madrid's €200 million offer for Kylian Mbappe in the dying moments of the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

Real Madrid have been chasing the Frenchman all summer but have failed to land him. Los Blancos made an initial bid of €160 million for his services, but it was turned down by PSG. They then made an improved offer worth €200 million, which the Ligue 1 giants reportedly didn't respond to.

However, according to the aforementioned source, reports in Paris deny that Real Madrid made an improved offer for Kylian Mbappe, while Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the opposite.

Either way, PSG currently have no intentions of selling Mbappe to Real Madrid and have succeeded in keeping hold of their prized asset for at least another season.

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and has shown no intentions of wanting to pen a new deal with the Parisian giants. However, there is a cause for concern in the Real Madrid camp. Los Blancos believe Mbappe could be pressured into signing a new deal by PSG's new superstar arrivals like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid have been carefully managing their finances this summer just to land the forward, but their efforts went in vain. The club sold the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to free up their wage bill while only signing David Alaba on a free transfer and Eduardo Camavinga for €31 million.

Real Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022

Real Madrid have a realistic chance of signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer if the player fails to sign a new contract. Los Blancos could have a pre-contract agreement with the 22-year-old, which could see him join the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

In contrast to the current scenario, Real Madrid can expect other clubs to show interest in Mbappe next summer if the World Cup-winning star is available on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have been chasing Kylian Mbappe since he burst onto the scene with AS Monaco during the 2016-17 season. Despite missing out on him yet again, Los Blancos are now ever closer to getting their hands on their primary target since the player is not keen on signing a new deal.

