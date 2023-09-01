PSG's top target set to stay at current club despite going on strike to force a move through to the Ligue 1 giants - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as the striker has decided to remain with the Bundesliga side. This is despite his earlier actions aimed at instigating a transfer to Parisian giants.

For weeks, Kolo Muani had abstained from participating in team activities, a clear indication that he was set on relocating to the City of Lights. However, negotiations between the two clubs hit a standstill, bringing to an end what could have been a potentially monumental move for the 24-year-old.

According to Kicker (via GOAL), PSG and Frankfurt engaged in talks over a complex transaction that would potentially involve Hugo Ekitike as the counterweight. Ekitike was identified as the player who could possibly leave the French team to join Frankfurt.

However, the German club concluded that Ekitike would make the trade an unwise financial move on their part. Notably, Frankfurt had initially demanded a whopping €90 million for their star player, Kolo Muani. The sum would have come down somewhat with Ekitike thrown into the mix, but this scenario did not sit well with the Bundesliga side.

Evidently, Frankfurt couldn't reconcile the numbers to make the deal advantageous for them, leading to a complete collapse of the trade discussions. With the falling through of negotiations, Kolo Muani will remain in Germany, strapping on their jersey for the foreseeable future. In France, the Parisians will need to refocus their scouting lenses elsewhere.

The clock continues to run out on PSG as Kylian Mbappe has not signed a contract extension

With just hours remaining before the transfer window closes, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken his silence regarding Kylian Mbappe's uncertain future. Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport that he and Mbappe have had "very good conversations," though both have remained cryptic on the matter of a contract extension.

Mbappe's current contract is set to expire after this season, and he was noticeably absent from the French side's preseason squad earlier this summer. However, the talented forward is back in form, netting three goals in a mere 129 minutes of Ligue 1 play this season.

While Mbappe has emphasized his commitment to the French giants for the current season, he's artfully sidestepped questions about renewing his contract. Al-Khelaifi has also refused to elaborate further on contract extension talks:

"There are just 24 hours left [of the transfer window]. Kylian is a PSG player. We are having very good discussions with him, he is a magnificent player, person and professional. We have discussed with the rest of his family. An extension? I do not want to talk about that."

Real Madrid remains a lurking presence in the background of this drama, keen on acquiring Mbappe but unwilling to engage in a protracted battle over transfer fees. Considering that Mbappe could negotiate a free transfer to Madrid come January, the Spanish giants are biding their time, eyeing 2024 as their latest deadline to secure him.