PSG sent a direct letter to Kylian Mbappe demanding him to make a decision regarding his future - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sent a direct letter to Kylian Mbappe giving the Frenchman an ultimatum. The Parisian club reportedly told Mbappe to renew or leave. They further informed Mbappe that he has done huge harm to the club's reputation by making his intention of not renewing beyond 2024 publicly.

Mbappe's current contract with the Parisian club will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. The player has the option to renew his deal for another year by activating an extension clause. However, Mbappe has decided not to activate that clause.

PSG have since given Kylian Mbappe the ultimatum that he will be sold this summer if he doesn't renew. The recent report suggests that the French giants were upset by the way Mbappe made his desire to leave publicly.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reflected on the Kylian Mbappe situation

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has informed Kylian Mbappe that he will be sold if he doesn't renew. Mbappe, 24, is one of the best players in the world and the club can generate mega revenue by selling him.

However, letting Mbappe go for free wouldn't be beneficial for the club by any means. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants are keen to sell him and Al-Khelaifi communicated that decision publicly. He said (via MARCA):

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he has to sign a new contract. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can't do that."

He added:

"It's a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. That's very clear. I think you got what you wanted."

Kylian Mbappe looks certain to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos have had a longstanding interest in the player. If he doesn't make a U-turn like the summer of 2022, Mbappe looks destined to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Poll : 0 votes