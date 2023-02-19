PSG are seriously considering hiring ex-boss Thomas Tuchel - Reports

Canal Plus have revealed (via GFFN) that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are seriously considering their former manager Thomas Tuchel. The report came as the Parisians looked likely to lose to Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, 19 February.

Moments of brilliance saw their opponents come back from two goals down to get ahead by the 70th minute. However, Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians level, while Lionel Messi provided the much-needed magic to secure the 4-3 win late in injury time.

Get French Football News @GFFN Canal + affirm mid-match that PSG are seriously considering the return of Thomas Tuchel. Canal + affirm mid-match that PSG are seriously considering the return of Thomas Tuchel.

According to RMC Sport, Christophe Galtier may face the prospect of being replaced should the team's performance not improve when they face Bayern Munich again in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, 8 March. PSG have struggled recently, going through three losses in a row across all competitions, the latest against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (1-0).

This marks the first time since Antoine Kombouaré's tenure in 2011 that PSG has had such a poor streak, back when the club was just beginning its ambitious project.

These results have put their coach Galtier's job in danger, and the club's executives in Doha are now questioning his capacity to guide the team. While they did beat Lille with a tight win, their interest in Thomas Tuchel remains. The former Chelsea manager was able to guide the Parisians to the final of the Champions League during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Notably, after he was sacked by the club, the German tactician moved to Stamford Bridge, where he won the coveted Champions League and the club's first-ever Club World Cup triumph. The German manager was held in high regard by the Chelsea faithful. Now, Tuchel is a free agent, and the Parisian chiefs have their eyes on him.

PSG secure all three points in seven-goal thriller against Lille

In a remarkable comeback, Paris Saint-Germain recovered from their recent three-game losing streak to edge out Lille in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a remarkable solo goal, weaving past two defenders to put the ball past the keeper. Shortly after, Neymar extended their lead with a composed finish from Vitinha's pass.

Jan @FutbolJan10 Galtier thanks Messi for saving the team! Galtier thanks Messi for saving the team! ❤️ https://t.co/j0tgsdWqQA

Lille refused to give in, and Bafode Diakite's header put them back in the game before Jonathan David equalized from the spot, capitalizing on Neymar's ankle injury. After Jonathan Bamba put them 3-2 up, PSG refused to back down and Mbappe's late brace and Lionel Messi's dramatic free kick in stoppage time secured the win, increasing their lead in Ligue 1 by a significant nine points.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes