PSG set to approach FIFA with complaint against Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe transfer talks: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly considering reporting Real Madrid to FIFA as they have evidence that the Spanish club have an agreement with Kylian Mbappe. The French champions believe that the striker is not considering an exit currently because of the agreement that will see him join Los Blancos next summer for free.

As per a report in MARCA, PSG claim they have evidence that Real Madrid have illegally agreed a deal with Mbappe. The striker is contracted to the Ligue 1 side for another season and has to wait until January 1, 2024, before penning a pre-contract with any club.

PSG have been trying to sell Mbappe this summer as he has refused to sign a new deal at the club. The striker has also decided not to activate the additional year in his contract and that has seen him enter the final 12 months of his current deal.

Real Madrid are the favorites to sign the striker next summer when he becomes a free agent. PSG issued the striker an ultimatum and told him that he either has to sign a new deal or leave the club this summer.

However, Kylian Mbappe has not held talks with Al Hilal despite PSG accepting a massive €300 million bid for him.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe still dreaming about Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer before he made a U-turn. The striker penned a two-year deal with PSG with the option of a third last summer.

The striker was speaking to BBC when he claimed that his dream to play for Real Madrid was not over. He added that he has spoken to Florentino Perez to explain his situation and said:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest, and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

PSG have set a €250 million asking price on Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, the same MARCA report claims that Real Madrid are unwilling to go above €225 million.