PSG set to sack Sporting Director after fallout because of Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to sack Luis Campos after a disagreement over the situation regarding Kylian Mbappe (via Le Parisien). The Frenchman is rumored to leave the Parisian club in the 2023 summer transfer window.

When Mbappe informed PSG about his decision to not renew his deal beyond 2024, despite having a clause to extend the deal to 2025, Campos bore the brunt of the blame.

Mbaappe feels the promises made to him when he penned a new deal in 2022 have not been kept. The Frenchman asked for a new striker to be signed and it is yet to happen.

Apart from that, Campos' close proximity with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has not gone down well with the club's hierarchy. While PSG have reached an agreement with Benfica's Goncalo Ramos (a Mendes client) for €80 million, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Qatari contingent reportedly preferred Randal Kolo Muani or Harry Kane.

Campos was also against the sanctioning a move for Ousmane Dembele. Overall, the €150 million transfer haul made by the sporting director last summer has also not convinced PSG owners. Apart from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz's partial contribution, none of the other players, like Hugo Ekitike, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches, have been able to make a mark.

Despite all this, it was the Kylian Mbappe situation that is considered the final nail in the coffin and Campos could be out of his current job by September.

A look at Kylian Mbappe's PSG career

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco for €180 million back in 2017 as one of the best teenagers in world football. His stock only went up since the transfer as the player continued to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Mbappe has made 260 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. He is the club's all-time top scorer as well, a remarkable achievement, considering the Frenchman is only 24.

Kylian Mbappe has won 14 trophies with the Parisians, including six Ligue 1 titles. Lionel Messi has already left the club and Mbappe, in all likelihood, will leave this summer. This will mean that Neymar remains the last superstar of the formidable attacking trio that played together for two seasons.