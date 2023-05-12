PSG shortlist ex-player among potential candidates to replace Christophe Galtier as head coach: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to sack Christophe Galtier this summer and have begun searching for his replacements. They have been linked with several managers like Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho, but now a fresh name has been added to the list.

As per a report in L’Équipe, former PSG star Thiago Motta is in the running to become the next manager at Parc des Princes. The Italian has been doing well at Bologna this season and has attracted interest from his former club as a result.

However, PSG are not the only side in the chase as Nice are also interested in the Italian. INEOS Sport's executive director Jean-Claude Blanc, who arrived from PSG earlier this season, is the one leading the charge for the former midfielder to take over as the Nice manager.

Galtier is yet to talk about his future at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports of a possible sack. He was quoted as saying by L'Equipe:

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the ten matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

He added:

"The season is far from over. There are competitors behind. I am in action, I am not passive or worried about myself. I am simply determined to ensure that we end the season and that we are champions of France. But my squad will have to be much more complete, so that we can find our vital forces."

The manager openly admitted earlier this month that he was not happy with the club's decision to suspend Lionel Messi.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier under investigation

Paris Saint-Germain are conducting an internal investigation after reports emerged of Christophe Galtier's racist emails at Nice. He reportedly complained about having 'too many blacks and muslims' in his squad at the Ligue 1 club.

Thierry Henry has urged Nice players to come forward and talk about the situation. He told on CBS Sports:

"Someone must talk, it must be more than those three lines of statement we recently saw. Someone must come and explain to us what happened. The players, in my opinion, wanted to talk. There must be someone in Nîce who talks. And why do the Nice's players not talk? This is an important topic I think."

Paris Saint-Germain and Nice are yet to comment on the situation, but the investigation continues.

