PSG stance on Lionel Messi's contract situation revealed: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to open talks with Lionel Messi over a potential contract renewal, according to L'Equipe [via GFFN].

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with La Liga giants Barcelona last year. He embarked on a new journey in Ligue 1 by putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with PSG.

The Argentinean icon struggled to hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes last term. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists from 34 matches in his debut season, many deemed those numbers below par.

However, Messi has made a flying start to his second campaign with Les Parisiens. He has found the back of the net four times and provided seven assists for his teammates in nine appearances across all competitions so far.

As the forward continues to build on the momentum, PSG are set to turn their attention towards his future. It is worth noting that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has his contract expiring next summer.

There is an option to extend the deal by another 12 months should all parties come to an agreement. Les Parisiens advisor Luis Campos, though, wants to discuss Messi's future with the player himself.

Messi's contract situation has emerged as an 'urgent' matter for the French giants, according to the aforementioned source. They are thus keen to begin negotiations over a new deal soon.

However, talks over a fresh contract are unlikely to happen until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As per the report, the Argentinean is reluctant to engage in discussions until after the event, which ends in December.

Campos is reportedly prepared to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract extension if he maintains his form.

How have Lionel Messi's PSG fared this season?

The Ligue 1 champions made several changes to their team ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. They brought in Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino, while Campos has been roped in as an advisor.

PSG went on to make significant additions to their squad during the summer transfer window. They signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike (loan).

Les Parisiens are now reaping the rewards for their efforts in the summer as they have made a strong start to the season. They commenced the campaign with a 4-0 win against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions, with Lionel Messi among the scorers

Galtier's side sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 19 points, having won six and drawn one of their seven matches so far. They got their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a winning start last week, beating Juventus 2-1 at home.

