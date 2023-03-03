PSG star Achraf Hakimi set to be charged with rape after investigation into allegations: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi is set to be charged with rape and is now under formal investigation, according to prosecutors who spoke with AFP (via GFFN).

The alleged incident reportedly took place in Boulogne-Billancourt, a town close to PSG's Parc des Princes stadium. A 24-year-old woman came forward to a local police station in Fontenay-sous-Bois, claiming that she had been raped by the Moroccan international.

Though the woman initially didn't want to file a report, the police officer on duty informed his superiors due to the gravity of the accusations, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, denied the allegations, stating in a reaction to the media:

“The accusations are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities.”

Le Parisien (via GFFN) reported that PSG were taken aback by the news and held several meetings with Hakimi's advisors. The club's legal team has also reviewed the case to assist the player.

Although sources contacted by Le Parisien declined to comment, the club indicated that they have faith in the authorities and that the player has firmly denied the accusations.

Despite the legal proceedings, Hakimi was present at FIFA's The Best ceremony on Monday (February 27) and even took part in PSG's training session on Friday morning at the Camp des Loges.

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi has made a name for himself in football

In a short span of time, Achraf Hakimi has become a household name in the footballing world. The 24-year-old defender joined Paris Saint-Germain in July 2021 and has since been a force to be reckoned with.

With 72 appearances to his name, he played a pivotal role in PSG's triumph in the Ligue 1 title race last season.

Prior to his stint with the Parisians, he had graced the fields of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan. With his impressive performances, the Madrid-born star caught the eye of European juggernauts and soon became a hot prospect in the transfer market.

Last year, his talent was on full display as he played a crucial part in Morocco's journey to their first-ever semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although his team eventually bowed out to eventual runner-up France, the right-back's contributions did not go unnoticed.

The icing on the cake came on Monday (February 27) when he was named in the FIFPRO men's world team of the year.

