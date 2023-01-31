PSG star close to sealing Premier League loan move before deadline - Reports

According to reports from Relevo (via Actu Foot), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas is close to sealing a loan move to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest seem to have made significant progress in their pursuit of the shot-stopper, with Football Insider reporting that he is set to arrive in England for a medical examination.

Forest are looking to sign a new goalkeeper due to Dean Henderson's absence, who is expected to be out for a month with a muscular injury. Wayne Hennessey has played in goal for Nottingham Forest in the Manchester United loanee's absence.

Keylor Navas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid before making the move to PSG. The 36-year-old is second-choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma and has only made two appearances for the French club this season.

He is now set to join Nottingham Forest on a six-month loan, with the Parisians reportedly covering a portion of the player's weekly £200,000 salary.

According to reports, Navas previously declined an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, opting instead to remain in Europe. A move to Al Nassr would have seen Navas reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Upon his arrival at Forest, he will most likely become the club's first-choice goalkeeper. However, this leaves Steve Cooper with a difficult decision to make once Henderson regains full fitness.

Navas' experience and ability will make him an invaluable addition to the team. Fans will hope the signing can be completed quickly and that Navas will be available for their upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United on Sunday.

PSG close to signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that negotiations are underway to bring Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech to the French club. Ziyech is currently in Paris as the two teams are in the process of negotiating a deal.

When asked if the push to sign the winger was indeed true, Galtier told the press (via Tribal Football):

"This information has emerged. It is true, the club is working on Ziyech but as I speak to you he is still a Chelsea player.

"We'll comment on the transfer market when it closes, after midnight. One, two or three players will arrive... The president works with Luis Campos, I don't have to comment on possible arrivals or possible departures."

