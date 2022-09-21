PSG star 'extremely disappointed' after being left out of national team squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has been left disappointed after being omitted from the Spanish national team squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos has missed out on Luis Enrique's latest squad selection for UEFA Nations League action against Switzerland and Portugal.

Football Espana reports that the former Real Madrid captain is extremely disappointed at not making the squad.

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos Victoria muy peleada hoy.

6/6 A hard-fought win today.

Victoria muy peleada hoy. 6/6 👌 https://t.co/UlILDPZzLJ

Ramos has made an impressive start to the season, starting in 10 of PSG's opening 11 fixtures of the campaign.

The veteran defender struggled with fitness issues since arriving at the Parc des Princes from Real Madrid last summer.

He played just 13 games for the Parisians last season and also missed the UEFA European Championships.

Ramos boasts a record number of international caps for La Roja at 180, beating Iker Casillas (167) and Sergio Busquets (137).

His performances at the start of the new campaign are seemingly going to be rewarded with an offer of a contract extension by PSG.

The defender would have hoped to gain some first-team minutes with the national side ahead of the World Cup which starts in November.

He could have done with gaining an understanding of the type of football Enrique has implemented given that he has been out of action for a lengthy time.

Enrique doesn't close door on PSG defender Ramos making Spanish national squad

Enrique insists Ramos can still have a role

Enrique has left the door open for the veteran PSG defender to return to the Spanish national side despite his omission on this occasion.

The Spanish tactician said (via Sport):

'The [door] is not closed to any Spanish player that is available for selection. I don't know the percentage of these players which will be at the World Cup. You want 80%? Well 80%… I don't know…"

He then touched on Ramos' situation

"It is great news that Sergio Ramos can return to the pitch after a year-and-a-half out due to injuries. Now he is doing so in a continuous way. I can say to you what you want, but I think I have called the best players in his position. The rest, white smoke."

SPORTbible @sportbible • Spain is the only country to have won three consecutive major competitions: Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012.



• Real Madrid is the only club to have won three consecutive Champions Leagues: 2016, 2017 and 2018.



• Sergio Ramos is the only player to have done both. • Spain is the only country to have won three consecutive major competitions: Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012.• Real Madrid is the only club to have won three consecutive Champions Leagues: 2016, 2017 and 2018.• Sergio Ramos is the only player to have done both. https://t.co/BQRfV7GXQU

Ramos has had a phenomenal international career, winning the World Cup in 2010 as well as two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

He was named in the team of the tournament for his campaign at the 2010 World Cup.

The defender's experience could be hugely valuable to Enrique's team.

