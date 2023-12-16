PSG star Kylian Mbappe faces big Real Madrid decision as Spanish club ready big offer in January - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has found himself facing a major decision in January, with Real Madrid preparing a move for his services. The Spanish side's continued interest in the French international has intensified, with a substantial offer reportedly in the making.

The clock is ticking for the 24-year-old superstar, who is at liberty to engage in talks for a pre-contract with any club showing interest in January. However, Real Madrid's pursuit is not without its pressures and deadlines, as the Spanish giants have set a time frame for Mbappe to decide on their offer.

According to ESPN, the Frenchman has till January to decide if he will join them in the summer.

El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol revealed that the Madridistas would not return for Mbappe again if the forward were to reject them this time. Pedrerol explained (via PSG Talk):

“The Mbappe thing is now or never; it’s the last chance. Mbappe would fill the Bernabeu in his first game.”

The dilemma for Kylian Mbappe is understandable. On one hand, there's the tantalizing prospect of joining one of the world's most illustrious clubs. On the other, his current allegiance to PSG, especially during the knockout phase of the Champions League, will complicate the timing of any decision.

Thierry Henry advises Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG, amid Real Madrid interest

French football icon Thierry Henry has offered a piece of advice to Paris Saint-Germain's talisman Kylian Mbappe. Amid rumors of a potential January departure, Henry has publicly urged Mbappe to remain with the Parisian giants until the end of the current season.

During a segment on CBS Sports, Henry voiced his opinion on the matter (via GOAL):

"If I'm Kylian Mbappe, I'm not going. You want to finish what you started. Why would you want to leave? You still have to win the league. He loves PSG, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he's from there... I want him to stay until the end."

Despite repeated pushes from the Madridistas, Mbappe has consistently chosen to remain loyal to PSG for more than two years. However, recent rumors have claimed that Madrid are ready to open their coffers to secure an early transfer.

With his current contract set to expire in June, it seems as though Mbappe joining Real Madrid next season is a foregone conclusion. Despite having the option to extend his stay in Paris, Mbappe has signaled his reluctance to trigger the extension clause.