PSG star labeled as ‘useless squad asset’ features in more events and promotions than Messi, Neymar and Mbappe during pre-season tour of Japan - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos is seen more in promotional campaigns and advertisements compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard has been labeled a "useless squad asset" due to his lack of contribution towards the first-team.

The Parisian giants had one of the biggest transfer windows in recent times last summer. They signed four free agents in the form of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Sergio Ramos, however, had an injury-ridden 2021-22 season. According to the aforementioned source, the former Real Madrid defender missed 197 days of action last season, which translates to 33 matches across all competitions. Ramos only managed 13 appearances for PSG last season, contributing two goals along the way.

Despite his lack of game time, Sergio Ramos is still highly reputed in world football and PSG are looking to make use of that image. The Parisian giants are currently touring Japan for their pre-season preparations. The Spanish defender is very popular in that part of the world and the Parisian club are using his image for advertising purposes.

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been seen in just one commercial during their pre-season tour. Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, has dominated the promotion material in Japan.

Despite not being an asset on the pitch, Sergio Ramos has been extremely profitable for PSG off the pitch.

The 36-year-old's popularity is mostly down to the time he spent at Real Madrid. The Spanish defender captained the side since Iker Casillas left the club in 2015. Ramos guided Real Madrid to multiple honors, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.

Lionel Messi scores as PSG secure a 2-1 win in their first pre-season game in Japan

Lionel Messi scored a first-half goal as PSG secured a narrow 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on July 20. The other goal was scored by 20-year-old forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 35-year-old forward struck a shot with his weaker right foot which was deflected into the back of the net.

A goal in pre-season could be vital for Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is expected to have a much better second season in the French capital after an underwhelming debut campaign. The former Barcelona superstar only managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions last time around.

