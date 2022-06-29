PSG star Marco Verratti loses significant amount of jewelry and money after he gets burgled at Brazil striker Ronaldo's house at Ibiza - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti was burgled at former Brazilian forward Ronaldo's property in Ibiza, Spain, according to AFP (via NDTV Sports).

Marco Verratti is currently on his off-season break with his wife Jessica Aidi after helping the Parisian giants to the Ligue 1 title last season. The Italian midfielder made 32 appearances for PSG in an injury-hit 2021-22 season and contributed two goals and two assists along the way.

The 29-year-old's holiday, however, took a turn for the worse when the house where he resided was robbed. According to the aforementioned source, Verratti lost large amounts of money and jewelry.

The figures have not been confirmed by the player or the police investigating. However, it is estimated that the Italian has lost assests in the region of €3 million.

According to MARCA, the robbery took place when when there was no one at home. There have also been no signs of a break-in from the door of the property.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second roberry case involving a footballer in Spain. RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo was robbed on the streets of Valencia by two people.

According to Football Espana, the Spanish international was robbed off his luxury watch, which cost in the region of €30,000.

Marco Veratti has not had the best of starts ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has also been unfortunate on the pitch.

Verratti, along with his Italian teammates, will not be competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Italy failed to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup after losing to North Macedonia in the playoff semifinals earlier this month.

Ronaldo is keen to sign former PSG star at Real Valladolid

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo is currently the president of newly-promoted La Liga side Real Valladolid. According to an earlier report from MARCA, Ronaldo is looking to sign former PSG full-back Dani Alves along with Marcelo this summer.

Both Dani Alves and Marcelo are available on free transfers after ending their association with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo is looking to sign the two full-backs, which will benefit Real Valladolid on the pitch as well as gain some media attention off it.

Both Alves and Marcelo are keen to play regular first-team football to have an outside chance of securing a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

