PSG star raises private complaint amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Parc des Princes: Reports

Renato Sanches is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG paid Lille €15 million ($15.35 million) to sign Sanches in the summer. The Portugal international midfielder signed a five-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Sanches, a product of the Benfica youth academy, made his senior debut during the 2015-16 season with the Lisbon side. He helped them to the Portuguese League and League Cup double.

Sanches then joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2016, where he struggled to impress. He played only 53 times for the Bavarian side, during which he even had a loan stint at Swansea City. Sanches moved to Lille in 2019, where he regained his form and helped them win the French league title two years later.

Sanches' move to PSG last summer was largely influenced by the club's sporting advisor Luis Campos, who he had worked under at Lille. He has made 22 appearances for the club across all competitions this season, scoring twice. The vast majority of his appearances have been from the bench, with the 25-year-old recording only 736' minutes of playing time.

L’Equipe have now reported that Sanches has privately complained about his lack of playing time. With the Parisians looking at another squad rebuilding in the summer transfer window, the Frenchman is keeping his options open.

Several Premier League clubs, like Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, are believed to be keeping an eye on his situation.

PSG willing to part ways with Renato Sanches amid interest from Liverpool: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to offload Renato Sanches this summer amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

The presence of midfielders like Vitinha, Carlos Soler, and Fabian Ruiz has reduced Sanches' role at PSG to that of a substitute. According to 90min, the club is willing to sell Sanches in the summer, with Liverpool among many teams interested in acquiring his signature.

The Reds are reportedly in the market for multiple midfielders in a bid to revamp their midfield. Besides Sanches, they are also keeping an eye on other midfielders like Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, and Joao Palhinha.

Poll : 0 votes