PSG star rejects chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Milan Skriniar has rejected a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Slovakian defender was a target for the Saudi Pro League side, but he has opted to reject a move to the Middle East.

The 29-year-old defender joined the Parisian club in 2023 from Inter Milan on a free transfer and has made 32 appearances for the team, scoring one goal in the process. He has won one Ligue 1 title, one French Cup, and one French Super Cup with the club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 72-cap Slovakia international will remain in France. The Saudi club are keen to strengthen their team in their bid to dethrone reigning champions Al-Hilal and will have to look at other options to bolster their defense.

After just two games, Al-Nassr have already fallen behind their rivals by two points in the race for the league and lost 4-1 in their Super Cup final clash to Al-Hilal. They will be keen to provide more support to Cristiano Ronaldo this season, who has already started well with two goals and an assist to his name in his opening two games this season.

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to rule out a return to UEFA Champions League

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to rule out a return to Europe and the UEFA Champions League. The legendary striker was recently honored as the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the competition, with his 140 strikes being without peer.

Responding to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin teasing him about no longer playing in the competition at the UCL awards, the striker said:

"I play Asian [Champions] League, don't forget that. For me it is a pleasure to be here. Thank you for this amazing award it means a lot to me."

"As you know, Champions League it's the highest in football. I had an opportunity, not only you know the record speaks for itself, but I don't mean that, I mean the pleasure to play that competition... it's our motivation. Football... you never know what's going to happen, let's see what the future brings."

Cristiano Ronaldo represented Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus during his time in Europe and won the UEFA Champions League five times. He lifted the tournament once with the Red Devils and four times with Los Blancos. Now playing for Al-Nassr at 39 years old, he could make a sensational return to Europe, with his contract in the Middle East set to expire next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback