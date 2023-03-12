PSG star rejects stunning offer from Real Madrid and wants to stay with Ligue1 side - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has rejected a stunning offer from Real Madrid to return to the club. The former Los Blancos captain wants to continue at the Parisian club.

Ramos arrived in the French capital in 2021, bringing an end to his illustrious spell in Madrid. He had an injury-plagued first season, making only 13 appearances for the club.

Ramos, however, has established himself as a crucial player for the Parisians this season. He has been a mainstay at the heart of Christophe Galtier's team's defense. The central defender has helped the Parisians keep 11 clean sheets in 36 matches this term.

However, his contract will run out in June and he is yet to receive an offer to extend his deal from the French club.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Sergio Ramos keeps repeating to his PSG teammates that in his time at Real Madrid, not all players were friends. But as soon as they entered the pitch, they all headed in the same direction. Sergio Ramos keeps repeating to his PSG teammates that in his time at Real Madrid, not all players were friends. But as soon as they entered the pitch, they all headed in the same direction. @lequipe 🇪🇸🔙 Sergio Ramos keeps repeating to his PSG teammates that in his time at Real Madrid, not all players were friends. But as soon as they entered the pitch, they all headed in the same direction. @lequipe https://t.co/U7T2S7h4eF

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly offered Ramos the chance to return to the club where he made 671 appearances. They will also want the legendary defender to be a member of the board and the club's foundation committee. While Ramos is interested in making a return to his long-time club at some point, he still wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Ramos' intention is to extend his stay at PSG. Whether Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers him the chance to do so remains to be seen.

Luka Modric made a correct UEFA Champions League prediction involving Real Madrid and PSG last season

Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League for the 14th time in their history last season (a competition record), beating PSG in the Round of 16 en route to the title.

Reports leaked that Modric claimed that if Los Blancos beat the Parisians, they would go on to win the trophy. The Croat was quizzed about whether the reports were true. He agreed to it, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“Yes, I always said if we beat PSG the Champions League is ours. Sometimes the media are good at leaking information.”

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @Saweezyy The 4 Pillars of Real Madrid's 21/22 Champions League Campaign. The 4 Pillars of Real Madrid's 21/22 Champions League Campaign. https://t.co/f9x3sPawmv

After a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Los Blancos won the second leg by a scoreline of 3-1 to proceed to the quarterfinal. They eventually went on to win the tournament by beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

