PSG star Sergio Rico expected to be discharged from hospital three months after his accident - Reports

Almost three months after his devastating horse accident, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week. The information is according to The Athletic.

Rico suffered life-threatening head injuries in an accident that took place in Seville. The goalkeeper had to be put in sedation in the ICU. He has since been able to recover and the Spaniard will now finally be discharged.

Rico's wife Alba Silva previously said that there was no direct witness of the incident that took place on May 28 as she was sleeping when it happened. Silva told OK Diario:

"There weren't many witnesses, so we don't know exactly what happened. I wasn't there either. I was asleep, well, we're also waiting for the report to see if there's more information, but we couldn't find out more.”

Sergio Rico joined PSG back in 2020 and has since made 24 appearances for the club, keeping 14 clean sheets. The goalkeeper has also played for clubs like Sevilla and Fulham during his career.

PSG players were devastated after Sergio Rico's horrific injury

When Rico suffered the unfortunate accident, PSG were set to play Clermont Foot in their final Ligue 1 game of the 2022-23 season.

Christophe Galtier, the club's manager at that time, revealed that the players were devastated at the goalkeeper's injury. Galtier told the media at that point in time (via GOAL):

"It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected. We’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife and those close to him."

Rico getting discharged from the hospital is great news for the world of football. The Spanish goalkeeper's speedy recovery is what fans are keen to see in the near future.