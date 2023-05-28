Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been dealt a traumatic brain injury after falling during a horse riding accident.

Rico was airlifted to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in a state reported to be serious, according to the Andalusian media outlet 'El Mira' (via BeSoccer). This unsettling event unspooled on Saturday (May 27) morning in El Rocio, Huelva, throwing a damper over the weekend.

Reportedly, Rico's mishap was one of the myriad incidents being recorded at El Rocio over the weekend. 'El Mira' detailed that between Friday and Saturday, the incident coordination center had to respond to some 237 reported incidents.

The PSG shot-stopper's accident was grave indeed. He reportedly suffered a severe blow to the head after falling off his horse. It is said that the extent of his craniocephalic trauma necessitated immediate intubation. Medical professionals are reportedly now meticulously assessing the damage to discern the severity of his injuries and decide the course of action.

Rico's teammates and fans around the world will be hoping for his swift and full recovery.

PSG secure their 11th Ligue 1 title

The victory bells rang out loud and clear as the Parisians carved their names in the annals of French football history by bagging an unprecedented 11th league title. This triumph was cemented as a resilient Strasbourg held the champions to a 1-1 draw.

Saturday’s game was a rollercoaster, with Lionel Messi opening the scoresheet only for Kevin Gameiro to equalize. Yet, the stalemate was enough to put PSG four points clear of Lens, their closest competitor, with just a single fixture left. The jubilation was palpable as PSG advanced beyond the previous record of 10 titles set by Saint-Etienne in 1981.

The Parisians' dominance over French football in the last 11 seasons has been nothing short of impressive, clinching nine titles under the banner of Qatar Sports Investment.

But even as the champagne pops in the PSG locker room, Lionel Messi's future hangs in the balance. The Argentinian wizard, who shattered the scoring record for Europe's top five leagues, faces an uncertain future at the club. While the Parisians and their fans revel in the glory of their historical achievement, they can't help but wonder what the future holds for their talisman.

With one match remaining and an unforgettable season nearing its end, the focus shifts from the jubilation of the present to the uncertainty of the future. Their incredible milestone will be etched in history, but whether Messi will continue to weave his magic at the Parc des Princes remains a question.

