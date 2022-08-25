PSG star set to join La Liga side on loan with option to buy - Reports  

Estranged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera is set to reunite with La Liga side Athletic Bilbao on loan this season from the French champions.

L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi revealed that he won't be terminating his contract, as reported earlier by multiple sources. Instead, a loan deal is being negotiated with the option to buy.

Tanzi wrote on Twitter:

"Important correction. Herrera was at the Factory to work out details of his departure, but other sources are now talking about a loan with an option to buy, not a termination."

Herrera's uncertain future at the Parc des Princes led to rumors that he's set to terminate his contract with PSG two years early.

However, it seems like the former Manchester United star is now only set to return to his former club Bilbao on loan, with the option of making it permanent.

Herrera hasn't played a single game for the Parisian outfit this season, remaining out in the cold as a departure appeared likely.

The 33-year-old joined the side from the Red Devils in 2019 and following a difficult first year, established himself in the XI during the 2020-21 season.

Last season, however, he was dropped from the squad for several games, limiting Herrera to only 19 league appearances.

In total, he's played 95 times for PSG, contributing 12 goals, and lifted 12 titles, including two Ligue 1 medals.

PSG outcast set for an emotional homecoming at Bilbao

With a move to Athletic Bilbao getting closer, Ander Herrera is set for an emotional homecoming.

He was born in Bilbao and after coming through the ranks at Real Zaragoza, played for Los Leones for three years before his £29 million-move to Manchester United in 2011.

During that period, Herrera made 128 appearances for the Basque Country outfit, contributing 20 goals.

His eye-catching displays impressed United, who then priced him away to Old Trafford.

Now, once his return to Bilbao from PSG is complete, Herrera will also join forces with Ernesto Valverde again, having worked under the former Barcelona coach during the 2013-14 season.

