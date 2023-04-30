PSG star signs new contract until 2027 amid calls for him to be sold - Reports

Centre-back Marquinhos is reportedly set to sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), keeping him at the club until 2027. The Brazilian was linked with a move away with Chelsea and Real Madrid keeping tabs.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Marquinhios is set to extend his stay at PSG in the summer. He is set to enter the final 12 months of his current deal after this season but has now agreed terms to a new contract.

The Brazilian spoke to the media earlier in April and claimed that he was close to agreeing terms, with talks in the final stages. He has been the club captain since the departure of Thiago Silva and fans have been calling for him to extend his deal.

The defender joined the club in 2013 from AS Roma. He has been a key figure for the French side and has done well alongside Silva, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe at the club.

Jerome Rothen wanted PSG to sell Marquinhos

While PSG fans will be celebrating reports of Marquinhos' new contract, their former player Jerome Rothen will be unhappy. He believes that the Brazilian is a key reason for the club's failure and wants them to sell the defender for squad rebuild.

He said on RMC Sport:

"Getting [Neymar] to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some. A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of the contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos at the end of the contract too. Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible."

He added:

"Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when I say that because he's your captain. But these guys symbolize the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

PSG also have Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos heading towards the end of their contract this summer. Both look set to leave the club at the end of the season.

