PSG stars pleasantly surprised by lack of Liverpool quality; confident about second leg at Anfield: Reports

As per French publication L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players were shocked by Liverpool's below-par display during their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg meeting. Despite controlling possession and creating plenty of chances, the Parisians were beaten 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on March 5.

Luis Enrique’s team had 71 percent possession and took 27 shots, compared to Arne Slot's side's two shots at goal. A world-class performance by Alisson Becker kept the Parisians' constant attacks at bay, as the Brazilian goalkeeper made nine decisive saves.

In the 87th minute, substitute Harvey Elliott scored with his first touch, delivering the English giants a smash-and-grab win ahead of the second leg at Anfield. According to L’Equipe (via TeamTalk), PSG players were stunned by the lack of quality on display from Liverpool, and they now have an obsession with pulling back the deficit.

Despite the disappointment in the first leg, the Parisians are very confident about making the quarter-finals after the second leg. Their minds are already focused on Anfield, where they feel they can make amends for the first leg and exploit the Merseysiders' weaknesses.

Liverpool edge past PSG as Arne Slot embraces Michael Jordan’s philosophy

Liverpool’s head coach Arne Slot has brushed insinuations of pure luck aside, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan in regard to his team’s recent good fortunes. His remarks came after the Reds' last-gasp 1-0 victory over PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Arne Slot explained (via BBC):

"We weren't a little bit lucky [against PSG], we were really lucky - but as Michael Jordan said once, 'The harder you work, the more luck you have'. This is the biggest compliment you have to give the players, they worked incredibly hard."

"That also has to do with the players being - if you were 45 minutes with the other team having the ball a lot and having to defend so much - mentally and physically so strong to come up with the second-half performance of not giving away as many open chances as we did in the first half."

He finished:

"And, even scoring a goal on the counter-attack shows you how mentally and physically strong these players are."

The Reds have taken their winning form to the Premier League, where they beat Southampton 3-1 at Anfield today (March 8). PSG also secured a 4-1 win over Rennes in their Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.

