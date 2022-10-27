PSG striker Mauro Icardi sacks wife Wanda Nara as agent after she demands £870k for brokering Galatasaray loan: Reports

PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has reportedly stopped his estranged wife Wanda Nara from acting as his agent after she demanded a whopping £870,000 for brokering his move to the Turkish side.

As per The Sun, the forward decided to end his agency with the model after refusing to give in to her demands. As per the report, Wanda Nara believes she deserves to be paid the stated sum and expects the payment to be made as soon as possible.

Mauro Icardi, meanwhile, is said to be unwilling to fulfill the request as he considers it to be legally wrong.

AS USA @English_AS Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are back it again through their social media. en.as.com/soccer/are-ica… Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are back it again through their social media. en.as.com/soccer/are-ica… https://t.co/n0Lsbj3fNI

Wanda Nara was the striker's agent during the summer transfer window and she oversaw the proceedings that led to his loan move to Galatasaray back in September.

The PSG star will earn over £650,000 during his stay with the Turkish giants, according to the Sun. It's also believed he will pocket another £65,000 if he scores up to 20 goals for the club this season, plus about £2,700 for every win.

It is worth noting that Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are currently in a 'distant' relationship after they appeared to break up last October but patched things up.

The model shed light on her split from the PSG attacker last month, describing it as 'painful' in an Instagram post as she wrote:

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Keeping up with the Icardi’s. Mauro Icardi posted a story from Milan last night that appeared to suggest a reconciliation with Wanda Nara.Keeping up with the Icardi’s. Mauro Icardi posted a story from Milan last night that appeared to suggest a reconciliation with Wanda Nara. 👀Keeping up with the Icardi’s. https://t.co/LxdASTPEI2

Mauro Icardi's stats for Galatasary so far this season

The striker will return to PSG after his loan stint expires next summer.

The Argentine striker has endured a difficult start to life in the Turkish top flight, with injury problems limiting his impact at the start of the campaign. So far, he's made just three appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions, recording one goal and an assist.

Icardi's loan spell with the club will expire at the end of the season and he will return to PSG to sort out his future. The striker will likely work on joining another club next summer unless any of the Parisians' fabled attacking trio decide to depart the club.

Poll : 0 votes