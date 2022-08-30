PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and his entourage keeping a close eye on Paul Pogba's witch doctor affair; France manager Deschamps might have to make tricky decision soon - Reports

Reports of France midfielder Paul Pogba hiring a witch doctor to injure his national teammate and Paris-Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has lit a match in the footballing world. The source of this news is none other than Pogba's brother himself - Mathias Pogba.

Mathias Pogba @LeMathiasPogba Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi!

Following the news, new developments (as reported by L'Equipe (via GFFN)) indicate that Mbappe and his entourage are closely monitoring the situation. If some hardcore proof of Pogba hiring a witch doctor to injure Mbappe does arise, it could create a major rift in the national team.

Both players are key members of the France squad that is expected to defend their World Cup title later this year in Qatar. It could even lead to France manager Didier Deschamps having to choose between the two stars.

It is not the first time French football has been branded with unwanted controversy. Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema got involved in a controversial sex tape blackmail affair in 2015. Benzema was eventually found guilty last year and sentenced to a suspended prison term.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé & his entourage are “keeping a close eye from a distance” on the Paul Pogba affair - if video evidence emerges of Pogba using a witch doctor to curse Mbappé, L’Équipe believe that there may be a problem between Pogba & Mbappé & Deschamps may have to make a decision. Kylian Mbappé & his entourage are “keeping a close eye from a distance” on the Paul Pogba affair - if video evidence emerges of Pogba using a witch doctor to curse Mbappé, L’Équipe believe that there may be a problem between Pogba & Mbappé & Deschamps may have to make a decision.

Pogba has already reportedly complained to the police about his brother and some friends blackmailing him for money. With the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the situation pans out for France.

Pogba lodges blackmail complaint to police amidst witch doctor affair concerning PSG superstar Mbappe

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias took to the internet to release a video accusing the Juventus midfielder of allegedly cursing Mbappe with the aid of a witch doctor.

Paul went to the police in the aftermath to officially lodge a complaint against Mathias for blackmailing him. The former Manchester United midfielder reportedly claimed that Mathias was attempting to coerce him to pay €13m via blackmail.

Mathias has replied on social media, claiming that the story has been twisted by Paul Pogba. As per Get Football News France, the Juventus man is holding his stance over the fact that Mathias, along with other blackmailers, are attempting to descredit him.

Edited by Diptanil Roy