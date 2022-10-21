PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could get the role he desired due to Neymar's absence against Ajaccio - Reports 

Neymar’s absence could allow Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to play on his preferred left flank against Ajaccio, L’Equipe has claimed (via GetFrenchFootballNews).

Leaders PSG will be without their leading scorer Neymar when they travel to Corsica for their Ligue 1 clash against Ajaccio on Friday (October 21). The Brazilian will serve his one-game suspension after picking up three yellow cards in 10 league matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

According to L’Equipe’s report, coach Christophe Galtier could field youngster Hugo Ekitike in the center-forward position against Ajaccio. Lionel Messi and Mbappe could play just under the target man. In that formation, the French superstar could be given the opportunity to play on the left flank, which is reportedly his favorite position.

As a left-forward or a left-winger, the PSG no. 7 should get the opportunity to take defenders on as well as engage in quick link-ups with fellow forwards. With Neymar in the team, Mbappe primarily operates down the middle, with the Brazilian getting most of the opportunities to run at defenders. It will be interesting to see how Mbappe fares when he operates down the left on Friday.

The 2018 World Cup winner has taken part in 10 Ligue 1 games for Les Parisiens this season, scoring eight times and claiming an assist.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly asked PSG to get rid of Neymar

According to Spanish outlet El Pais (via Marca), Kylian Mbappe has asked PSG to get rid of Neymar, threatening to rebel if they do not. It was recently claimed that the France international had expressed his desire to leave the French capital in January. After the 1-0 win over Marseille, the no. 7 shot them down, insisting he did not want to leave.

According to the aforementioned source, however, his stay in the capital could hinge on a specific condition, one that would cause Neymar to leave the club. It has been claimed that Mbappe has grown tired of Neymar’s disciplinary issues and has demanded the club take strict measures.

Furthermore, Mbappe was disappointed with Neymar’s contract extension (up to 2027), as he expected the club to get rid of him sooner rather than later. To please the Frenchman, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly tried to offload the former Barcelona man in the summer but did not receive any concrete offers.

Neymar has featured in 16 games for PSG this season across competitions, scoring 12 times and claiming nine assists.

