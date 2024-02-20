PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe looking to trademark his arms-crossed celebration and his last name - Reports

According to AS (via GOAL), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is seeking intellectual property rights for his popular celebration where he crosses his arms and his last name.

The 2018 World Cup winner reportedly wants to control how his brand is used. If another brand wants to use his name or his celebration style on products or for branding, they would need to obtain his permission or pay him.

According to GOAL, other footballers like Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi have also trademarked the unique ways they celebrate. Notably, Vinicius has taken out three trademarks in the European Union.

Mbappe got the idea for his celebration from his younger brother, Ethan, who suggested it after using it himself when he scored a goal. The PSG superstar stated in his autobiography (via GOAL):

"He scored a goal and celebrated by crossing his arms. Five minutes later, he stopped and said, 'Kylian, you could do that in a match.' So, I did it."

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe set for big move to Real Madrid

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid ahead of a free trasnfer to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

Last week, Mbappe reportedly told his PSG colleagues he will leave the club this summer, which prompted several big clubs to show an interest in his services. However, Real Madrid had reached out to the player's camp to discuss a move in early January, according to Marca.

The negotiated deal is reportedly a five-year contract which will make the Frenchman the top earner at Real Madrid. However, he would earn less than what he gets playing for the Parisians, as it is expected to be between €15 million and €20 million, with added bonuses for his performances.

For the meantime though, Mbappe remains dedicated to PSG, as he looks set to lead them to another Ligue 1 title. He will be available to play his next game against Rennes on Sunday, having already scored 21 goals in 20 league appearances for the club this season.