PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe part of Real Madrid's 3-man shortlist to replace Karim Benzema: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is on Real Madrid's three-man shortlist to replace Karim Benzema. Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison are the other two players on the shortlist.

Benzema's contract with Los Blancos is set to run out at the end of the season. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be handed a short-term deal, at the least. However, if Benzema doesn't renew, or even for future purposes, Los Blancos have kept a list of players ready.

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the summer. The Frenchman, however, decided to stay put at PSG.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation of Kylian Mbappé at PSG and Erling Haaland at Manchester City!



(Source: SPORT) Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation of Kylian Mbappé at PSG and Erling Haaland at Manchester City!(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation of Kylian Mbappé at PSG and Erling Haaland at Manchester City! 💥(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/70bqU1kIbX

Ramos, on the other hand, rose to prominence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the round of 16.

Richarlison has failed to impress with Tottenham Hotspur this season. The Brazilian has scored only two goals and has provided four assists in 26 matches so far this campaign.

Jamie Carragher urged PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a loss to Bayern Munich (3-0 on aggregate). They have been eliminated from the same stage of the competition twice in a row and five times in the last seven years.

After the latest setback, Jamie Carragher urged Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. He said (via CBS Sports):

"He's got to leave. I really do believe that he's got to leave. They're nowhere near winning the Champions League. I don't think it's going to get better next season if that squad stays and the quicker he's at Real Madrid, the better."

He further added:

"To go out five times in the last 16 is a joke. In an ideal world, you want lots of money and expertise in the transfer market and they just haven't got it. Sergio Ramos is one of the best players the world has ever seen in my position, a serial winner, but go and buy the best young center backs in the world and not players like that."

Kylian Mbappe has scored 31 goals and has provided eight assists in 32 matches so far this campaign.

Real Madrid's primary target is to extend Benzema's stay. However, they are also interested in adding a back-up to the 35-year-old Frenchman.

Poll : 0 votes