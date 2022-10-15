PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was promised the signings of Robert Lewandowski and 2 other superstars; frustrated that club did not sign any of them - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly had a strained relationship with the Parc des Princes hierarchy, following failed promises.

According to GFFN, the Parisian giants promised their super striker that they would sign Robert Lewandowski, Milan Skriniar, and Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window.

Notably, these promises were said to be part of Mbappe's decision to extend his mega-contract with the French outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I didn't have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story", PSG manager Galtier said after the game. Luis Campos: "I speak to Kylian Mbappé every day and he has never told me that he wants to leave the club in January", tells RMC Sport."I didn't have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story", PSG manager Galtier said after the game. Luis Campos: "I speak to Kylian Mbappé every day and he has never told me that he wants to leave the club in January", tells RMC Sport. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG "I didn't have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story", PSG manager Galtier said after the game. https://t.co/NTffpwFvLt

However, these signings did not happen. Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for Barcelona after a lengthy stint with the Bavarian giants. Silva was linked to an exit from the Etihad Stadium, but the 28-year-old chose to remain with Manchester City.

Skriniar was vital in guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title in 2021 and has remained with the Italian outfit since that time.

These reports about expected signings have only added to the widespread reports that Mbappe is currently considering his future at PSG. According to L'Equipe (via GFFN), the star striker and his entourage have intentions of leaving the Parisian giants due to the club using a fake Twitter army.

Apparently, it is claimed that PSG have allegedly set up fake Twitter accounts to antagonize their players, but the club hierarchy have denied that such things exists.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January 😳 https://t.co/2iDsmOYSc0

Apart from this, the forward's entourage reportedly stated that the decision to leave the club was due to reasons that 'went beyond football'.

The club's sporting director Luis Campos revealed that these claims were not true, explaining that Mbappe had not directly requested an exit from the hierarchy. Speaking to RMC Sport (via GFFN), Campos said:

“I am very surprised because I spend all my days with Kylian Mbappé, and he never once asked me or the president to leave in January."

Real Madrid rule out signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Report

While reports of the French superstar's disinterest in playing football with the Parisians continue to emerge, stories in the media about his potential future destination also abound.

According to Mario Cortegana (via Madrid Xtra), it likely will not be the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out signing the forward, citing 'unacceptable behavior', high costs, and dressing room dynamics.

If this report is to be believed, it will certainly limit Mbappe's options as he reportedly looks to push a move away from the Parc des Princes.

