PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe refuses to take part in French national team's promotional photoshoot: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to participate in the French national team's promotional photoshoot, scheduled for Tuesday, according to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News].

Mbappe helped PSG maintain their unbeaten record in Ligue 1 this season on Sunday (September 18). He was in the starting XI as the Parisians beat Olympique Lyon 1-0 away from home.

The forward has since linked up with the French national team ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Les Bleus are also scheduled to do a photo shoot on Tuesday (September 20) involving some of their main sponsors, including Uber Eats and Coca-Cola.

Mbappe, though, has refused to take part in Tuesday's promotional photoshoot, according to the aforementioned source. He decided to boycott the session amidst an image rights battle with the French Football Federation (FFF).

The FFF's decision not to change the image rights agreement with the national team players has reportedly prompted the 23-year-old to do so. The player has been in a battle with the Federation since March.

The PSG superstar made headlines after he boycotted his sponsorship commitments with the national team earlier this year. He reportedly did not want to associate himself with certain brands.

Mbappe and his entourage feel certain players' images are used more often than others. He also wants the players in the national team to have control over the brands they are associated with, as per the report.

The former AS Monaco forward is not happy with the nature and length of the image rights agreement signed by French players. He has indicated in recent months that he wants a renegotiation of these terms.

However, the FFF are not prepared to make amends to the image rights agreement ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe, on the other hand, is not willing to give in.

How has Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

PSG have made a flying start to their first season under the management of Christophe Galtier. They have played 11 matches across all competitions this term and are yet to taste defeat.

Les Parisiens sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 22 points, having won seven and drawn one of their eight matches so far. They have also won each of their two UEFA Champions League group stage games.

The Parisians forward has also been in fine form for Galtier's side alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. He has found the back of the net 10 times in nine appearances across all competitions.

