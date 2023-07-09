PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe’s popularity in France declining, poll results confirm: Reports

A recent survey has shown that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's popularity in France is on the decline (according to RMC Sport).

Mbappe, 24, is France's national team's captain. He was handed the honor after Hugo Lloris' retirement. However, his reputation in his home country has taken a bit of a dip.

While in 2019, 80 percent of the people found Mbappe likeable, the number is 70 percent at the moment. 45 percent of people, less than the majority, see him as humble in 2023. Previously, the number was 47 percent.

However, he is still seen as a positive person as 63 percent voted in favor of him in that category, Apart from that, 57 percent see Kylian Mbappe as charismatic. He received 66 percent votes in that category the previous year.

Kylian Mbappe provided a brutal assessment of PSG

Kylian Mbappe

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. However, he is always under the scanner due to his superstardom. The Frenchman has been in the news recently due to his contract situation.

Mbappe could be sold this summer if he doesn't agree to extend his deal beyond 2024, which, the player has already informed the club, he is unwilling to do. Amidst this, Mbappe made an explosive claim, telling L'Equipe:

"Do people trivialize my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team. And I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it becomes normal."

He added:

"I never complained that my performances were trivialized. I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor. And myself, I trivialized what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing. We are in a consumer society, where 'It's good, but do it again'.

"And the fact that I'm right next door, in Paris... I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it."

Kylian Mbappe has already been heavily linked with a PSG exit. Real Madrid has been among the clubs believed to be interested in the France captain. His recent words could add more fuel to the fire.

Poll : 0 votes