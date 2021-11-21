PSG superstar Lionel Messi makes crucial decision on Barcelona return - Reports

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is not considering re-joining Barcelona despite claims that the Argentinean wants to return, according to Catalan newspaper Sport. The 34-year-old is determined to win the Champions League with the Parisians.

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona before joining PSG on a free transfer in the summer. The Argentina international's departure from Camp Nou was one of the biggest talking points of the last transfer window.

However, Messi's start to his spell at PSG has not gone as smoothly as he would have hoped for. The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries since moving to Paris as a result of which he has been restricted to just six Ligue 1 appearances this term.

As Messi struggled to find his footing at PSG, there were suggestions that he was already considering leaving the club. It was said that the forward is pondering returning to Barcelona less than four months after leaving them.

Those claims, though, appear to be wide of the mark. According to reports, Messi has no intentions of returning to Barcelona and is determined to make a significant impact at PSG.

Messi is determined to win the Champions League with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The PSG superstar is also keen to get to next year's World Cup in good shape as it could be his final major tournament with Argentina.

The forward has not had the best time at PSG so far, but is not considering a return to Barcelona. Messi is determined to face the challenges and turn things around at the Ligue 1 club.

Lionel Messi shines in PSG's win over Nantes

Lionel Messi starred in PSG's 3-1 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Argentinean played a key role as the Parisians earned a win in their first game following the international break.

While PSG took the lead through a goal from Kylian Mbappe and an own goal from Dennis Appiah, Messi sealed the game by finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. He was also involved in the buildup to Appiah's own goal.

With the goal against Nantes, Messi has opened his account in Ligue 1. Having scored his first league goal for PSG, the 34-year-old will be looking to add more to his tally as the season goes on.

Messi has scored four goals from nine appearances across all competitions for PSG this season.

