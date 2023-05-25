PSG superstar Lionel Messi met Barcelona trio in Paris amid rumors of return to former club: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi reportedly met three of his former Barcelona teammates amid rumors of a possible summer return to the Catalan giants. Messi's contract with the French club is set to expire this summer and he has been linked with multiple clubs, including Barcelona.

According to journalists Fernando Polo and Ferran Martinez of Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, and Jordi Alba travelled to Paris following the Blaugrana's La Liga triumph after a break from training.

In Paris, the trio met their former teammate Messi and discussed a range of issues, including their respective futures in club football. Both Busquets and Alba have announced that they will be leaving Barcelona after the ongoing season.

As per the aforementioned report, Messi claimed that his entourage are yet to receive a formal offer from the Blaugrana. Multiple reports have claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have made him a €500-million-per-year proposal, which would make him the world's highest-paid footballer.

Major League Soccer's Inter Miami have also been linked with a move for the Argentine. However, Barcelona seem to be the front-runners if they manage to fix their financial shortcomings.

The Catalan giants are reportedly still waiting for La Liga to approve their economic viability plan. They will need to offload a few players this summer before registering new ones.

Xavi claims Barcelona return depends on what Lionel Messi wants

Barcelona manager Xavi recently addressed the rumors of Messi's return, but didn't give a clear picture of the situation. He, however, admitted that the potential move depends on what the Argentine wants.

Xavi said in a press conference:

"It's up in the air. It depends on many things. There is not much more I can say. Leo is a spectacular footballer. He is a friend. From there, it depends on many things, but above all on his intentions and what he wants."

Messi left Barcelona for PSG on a free transfer in 2021, joining them on a two-year deal. As his contract approaches its expiry, reports of a potential extension have taken a backseat with a possible return to Barcelona taking all the limelight.

