PSG superstar Lionel Messi could be named captain if he returns to Barcelona this summer: Reports

The possibility of a Barcelona return for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is on the cards. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, if Messi makes his way back to the Catalan giants, he may reclaim the captain's armband he once wore so proudly.

In the forthcoming season, Blaugrana squad members will once more cast their votes to select the captains of the first team. With stalwarts Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba no longer in the lineup, the reins of leadership need fresh hands. The consensus within the Camp Nou inner sanctum is clear: the squad itself should elect its torchbearers.

However, they may be looking outside the squad for a leader, with PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return looming ever closer. The Argentine striker, if he decides to return to Barcelona, is seen as a highly probable contender for captaincy.

The idea isn't dismissed yet; in fact, it's an active consideration. The Camp Nou hierarchy is reportedly prepared to move mountains to bring back the greatest player in the club's illustrious history.

La Pulga is held in the highest esteem within the dressing room. His influence stretches beyond his former teammates, reaching the newer entrants as well. Notably, Messi had previously donned the captain's armband for Barca, succeeding Andres Iniesta in 2018.

Under his leadership, the team triumphantly clinched the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey. His potential return to a leadership role is not just palatable; it's seen as a natural progression.

There are other contenders for the Barcelona captaincy, amidst Lionel Messi's return

Seniority, however, won't be the only factor influencing the selection. Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are two of the older players on the team, and they might have an edge due to their tenure if seniority is the main focus.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski are also regarded as strong candidates. Both players exhibit the requisite character, temperament, and commanding presence, earning respect from teammates and coaches alike. They've already shown leadership qualities this season, even without sporting the armband.

While Lionel Messi's potential return and the new captaincy decisions are loading, Barcelona's manager, Xavi, will also be urging other players to step up. With the team's youth, there is a pressing need for seasoned leadership, especially in light of the departures of Busquets and Alba - key figures on and off the pitch.

