PSG superstar Lionel Messi pays more than $50,000 a year for his children's education in France - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi spends a whopping $54,000 per year on his three children’s education in France, The Univision Network has reported.

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021, leaving as a free agent after 16 trophy-laden seasons at the Camp Nou. Shortly after he left the Catalonian capital, French juggernauts PSG lapped up the Argentinian, signing him on a two-year deal. According to Bola VIP, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner currently earns a whopping $41 million a year in Paris after taxes, making him one of the highest-paid players.

Given how much he earns in wages alone, it's hardly a surprise to see his children going to one of the most exclusive schools in Paris. According to The Univision Network, all three of Messi’s children go to the American School of Paris. It's one of the very few schools in the French capital that follows the American curriculum.

As per the school's website, the school has 800 students from 64 countries across all levels, from pre-kindergarten to grade 12. The campus has over a whopping 60 extracurricular activities, curated to ingrain the idea of entrepreneurship and develop the artistic side of students.

The monthly fee is $1,481 per student. Combined monthly fees for Thiago, Mateo and Ciro stand at $4,443. So, yearly, Messi pays about $54,000 in school fees. Tuition fees are separate and range from $20,700-38,671 per student per year depending on the grade.

The school is located in the metropolitan area of Paris. In an older interview with ESPN, Lionel Messi said about wanting his children to have a regular school life with friends and not one associated with a football club.

Sergio Ramos happy to have Lionel Messi as his PSG teammate

Lionel Messi scored a stunning 95th-minute free-kick to propel PSG to a 4-3 win over Lille on Sunday (February 19) afternoon. Kylian Mbappe (brace) and Neymar were the other goalscorers for the Parisians, while Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille.

Messi’s free-kick goal was one for the highlight reel, as he dispatched a curler that crashed against the inside of the right post and rippled the netting. After the game, former Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos heaped praise on Messi, admitting that it's a lot better to play with Messi than against him.

Ramos said (via Diario AS):

“I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca, he was used to deciding games like he did today. I am glad that he is now in my team. Of course, it is better to have him as a teammate. Whoever you give Messi to choose for or against, the response is quick and sincere.”

The Lille strike marked Lionel Messi’s 16th goal of the season in 27 games across competitions. The Argentina icon has also claimed 14 assists.

