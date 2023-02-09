PSG superstar Lionel Messi is being persuaded by Saudi clubs to join them next season: Reports

Clubs across Europe and beyond are now in a tug-of-war over the acquisition of superstar Lionel Messi's services.

The Argentine's contract with Paris-Saint Germain expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and he is yet to sign a contract extension with the League 1 champions, who are keen to retain his services beyond this season.

A host of other clubs have shown interest in signing him if he chooses to leave the French shores, with the latest interest coming from Saudi Arabia. The country took the football world by storm when Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-and-a-half-year deal reportedly worth more than €200 million.

Looking to build on the recent surge in popularity, other clubs in Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in signing Messi at the end of the season, according to FOX Sports Argentina reporter Veronica Brunati.

Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for the French giants this season and has racked up 14 goals and as many assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Lionel Messi prioritizing PSG contract extension: Reports

Contrary to reports from Argentinian media, French media have reported that Lionel Messi is prioritizing extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to another club.

TyC Sports’ Gaston Edul has reported that the 35-year-old’s camp is only negotiating with PSG despite significant interest in the player from other teams. The League 1 giants are said to be offering Messi a contract that would keep him in Paris until the 2024 Copa America. PSG bosses are said to have spoken with Messi’s family in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup and expressed their desire to extend his stay at the club.

The same report has also shed light on interest in Messi from Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, a club that is co-owned by David Beckham and American brothers Jorge and Jose Mas.

The links to MLS strengthened when Beckham named Messi as the one player he enjoys watching the most.

“It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion. He plays the game just free the way he plays,” Beckham told ESPN Argentina.

