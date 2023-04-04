PSG superstar Lionel Messi receives offer that ‘meets his demands’ to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, the city rival of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Saudi Gazette reported that the offer meets all of Messi's demands.

Messi is currently in the final few months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to agree on a renewal. There have been widespread rumors about his future at the club.

The Argentine forward has even received jeers from fans of the club after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 67 matches for the French club.

However, his time in the French capital might be coming to an end soon. Fans might get to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same league yet again if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to join Al-Hilal in the summer.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Messi has also been linked with a move to the MLS and a return to Barcelona.

When Ronaldo Nazario spoke about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. Their accolades speak for their talent, work ethic, and dedication to the sport.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, another great of the modern game, once shared his two cents on the two players. He said:

"He [Messi] is out of this world. [Cristiano] Ronaldo, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

The two players divide opinions regarding the debate of who is better. However, they are both legends and considering Ronaldo is 38 and Messi is approaching 36, it's wiser for the fans to enjoy their stay at the top than to debate about it.

Poll : 0 votes