PSG superstar Lionel Messi's transfer stance revealed amid €400m-per-year offer from Saudi to rekindle Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to turn down a mammoth offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. The Middle East side have offered the Argentine a €400m-per-year contract but he is expected to reject it.

As per Spanish publication SPORT, Messi wishes to continue playing in Europe and will thus turn down Al Hilal, who want to make him the highest-paid footballer in the world. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire this summer and multiple reports claim that he could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with a return for the PSG man but there seems to be little progress on that front as the Blaugrana continue to tackle financial issues. La Liga have reportedly banned them from making summer signings unless they sell a few of their players.

Thus, signing Messi seems like a far-fetched idea for the La Liga giants right now. However, with contract talks stalled with PSG as well, there is little clarity over the Argentine icon's future beyond this summer.

This report also quashes fans' hopes of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi play in the same league again. The Portuguese joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in December last year after having his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent.

"We have seen each other" - Barcelona president confirms meeting Lionel Messi's father

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that he met Lionel Messi's father Jorge last month. But he was quick to add that the meeting was with respect to a tribute match and not a potential future transfer.

He told Mundo Deportivo:

"We have seen each other. I congratulated him on Argentina [winning the World Cup].

"We are talking about the tribute to Leo, who has extraordinary affection for Barça. I do not want to speak out of respect for the player, who is playing for PSG. The Leo thing is not about money, we are talking about a tribute."

