PSG superstar could miss up to 4 weeks due to calf injury: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marco Verratti could miss up to four weeks of football after picking up a calf injury, CulturePSG has claimed.

Reigning champions PSG took on Lyon on matchday eight of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday night (September 18). Christophe Galtier's side came away with maximum points, with Lionel Messi’s strike helping them seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Unfortunately for them, the win was marred by an injury to one of their key players.

Verratti, who has been in superb form this season, picked up a calf injury just after the hour-mark and was replaced by Nordi Mukiele. Danilo Pereira pushed up the field to pair up with Vitinha in the middle of the park, with Mukiele filling in for Danilo in Galtier’s back three.

According to the Aspetar clinic, which works closely with the Parisians, Verratti’s left calf was left bruised and swollen in the aftermath of the injury sustained. The recovery time from such an injury can wildly vary. Depending on his rate of recovery, Verratti could take as little as a week or as much as four weeks to completely bounce back from the setback.

PSG could look up to Vitinha to lead the midfield in Marco Verratti’s absence

On Monday, the Parisians confirmed that Marco Verratti had suffered a contusion, revealing that he would not take part in Italy’s upcoming Nations League clashes against England and Hungary.

The club’s official statement read (via CulturePSG):

“In connection with the medical staff of the Italian national team, Marco Verratti will be returning to Paris. Victim of a contusion with a deep calf hematoma, he will be treated at the Paris Saint-Germain Training Center. A new point will be made soon.”

Until the Italy international recovers, the French side will need someone who can dictate the game's tempo from the middle of the park. New signing Vitinha could be the perfect man for the job.

The former Porto man has been the perfect partner for Verratti, complimenting him brilliantly. He has proven himself to be an excellent reader of the game, an intelligent passer, and an underrated creator.

If Vitinha can continue playing the way he has thus far, he should not have problems steering the ship until his captain returns to the fold.

