PSG superstar Neymar abandons Lamborghini for electric car after request from pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar recently switched his gas-guzzling Lamborghini for an electric ride. This was reportedly done at the behest of his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, who recently announced they were expecting.

As she strolled the vicinity of the iconic Eiffel Tower, Biancardi was smitten by a petite electric car and shared an Instagram story featuring the eco-friendly automobile.

"The size of carts," she wrote alongside the picture (translated from Portuguese).

According to Tork.news, this prompted the PSG superstar to race to the dealership. Neymar went from the Lamborghini to the E.GO Life, which can now be seen gracing the Parisian roads.

So, what lies under the hood of the nimble electric vehicle? As E.GO details on its official site (via Tork.News):

"It is an urban electric car 3.34 meters wide, which relies on a battery of 21.5 kWh capacity and an electric motor of 57 kWh of maximum power to offer an approved autonomy of 100 kilometers."

Though it lacks the Lamborghini's raw power, the ability to effortlessly squeeze into any parking space was reportedly the clincher for Biancardi and Neymar.

PSG superstar Neymar bounces back from injury, rejoins training

Neymar returned to first-team training with PSG this week. After a challenging spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, the Brazilian forward is ready to lace up his boots again.

Neymar underwent surgery in March and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. However, he is now ready to return to action and gearing up for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old was putting on a display of world-class football before the unfortunate ankle injury hit the brakes on his season. Despite the setback, his stellar form was reflected in his impressive tally of 18 goals and 17 assists from 29 outings.

Now, he will set his sights on regaining his top form under the guidance of PSG's new coach, Luis Enrique. The Spanish tactician, with whom Neymar shared a successful stint at Barcelona, could be the perfect leader to aid the Brazilian superstar's comeback to the spotlight.