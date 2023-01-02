PSG superstar Neymar has arrived in Brazil to attend Pele's funeral: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar arrived in the Brazilian city of Guaruja on the evening of 1 January to attend the funeral of legendary footballer Pele, according to L'Equipe (via RMCSport).

The three-time world champion passed away on 29 December at the age of 82. The funeral will take place on 3 January in Santos, and fans will have the chance to pay their respects at the Vila Belmiro stadium.

On 2 January, Pele's coffin will be transported from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to the stadium, where it will be placed in the center circle of the field. Visitation will be allowed from 10 AM to 10 AM of the following day.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Neymar is expected to be at Pele’s funeral tomorrow. He arrived in the evening in Guarujá, Brazil. 🕊️ [ Neymar is expected to be at Pele’s funeral tomorrow. He arrived in the evening in Guarujá, Brazil.🕊️ [ @froz91 🚨🚨Neymar is expected to be at Pele’s funeral tomorrow. He arrived in the evening in Guarujá, Brazil. 🇧🇷🕊️ [@froz91] https://t.co/ztCAvBaU0Z

The coffin will then be carried through the streets of Santos, passing by the home of Pele's 100-year-old mother, Celeste. The burial will be a private family affair at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. The football legend spent most of his life in Santos and his last years in the city of Guarujá.

He had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 and was hospitalized with COVID-19 and respiratory infection in November 2022. It is unclear if the tumor had spread to other organs.

Pele is credited with leading Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and remains one of the team's all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. PSG forward Neymar notably matched Pele's record during the World Cup in Qatar this year.

PSG superstar Neymar shares tribute after Pele passes on

On Thursday, 29 December, Neymar paid tribute to Pele on social media, recognizing the iconic Brazilian footballer's contributions to the sport. In the post, the PSG star shared a picture of Pele, who was known as 'O Rei' (The King) due to his outstanding performances with the Brazilian national team, adorned with a crown.

The PSG superstar stated in his heartfelt tribute:

“I would say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!"

Poll : 0 votes