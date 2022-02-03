PSG superstar Neymar likely to be available against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League clash - Reports

PSG left-winger Neymar is reportedly well on course to feature in the first leg of the side's Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. The Brazilian has not been in action for the Ligue 1 outfit since November of 2021.

The former Barcelona forward picked up an ankle injury in PSG’s 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne on Matchday 15. Paris Saint-Germain have struggled in his absence, failing to create and convert clear-cut goalscoring opportunities. Fortunately, they are likely to have their superstar back for the most crucial match of the season yet.

As per Ligue 1’s official outlet, Neymar’s recovery is on track and the player should be 100% when Real Madrid roll into town on February 15. A check-up on Monday showed positive signs for the 29-year-old.

The player took part in a partial training session with his teammates on Wednesday before resuming personal training with the club's physios.

MT @6dombele Neymar Jr - All timer Neymar Jr - All timer https://t.co/w6Tad9HJG8

PSG will have to be at their very best to get the better of the 13-time Champions League winners in the Round of 16. Having Neymar in the team will not only boost their creativity but also do wonders for their morale.

The two teams have only faced each other twice in the knockout rounds of the Champions League before. They butted heads at the same stage back in the 2017-18 season and Los Blancos convincingly came out on top. The Spanish giants beat the Parisians 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and then did the double over them with a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are more than aware of the quality of their opponents and are preparing to play their best game of the season.

Having recently crashed out of the Coupe de France, Mauricio Pochettino’s side need to do something special to win the fans back. Getting a convincing win over Real Madrid in the first leg on February 15 might just be what the doctor ordered.

Real Madrid to announce Kylian Mbappe signing after Round of 16 clash with PSG: Reports

German outlet Bild has claimed Los Blancos have successfully signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The club from the Spanish capital are set to bring the Frenchman in as a free agent in the summer and a pre-agreement is already in place.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral | Real Madrid will wait until the tie vs PSG is done to make the Mbappé deal OFFICIAL. | Real Madrid will wait until the tie vs PSG is done to make the Mbappé deal OFFICIAL. @BILD_Sport 🚨| Real Madrid will wait until the tie vs PSG is done to make the Mbappé deal OFFICIAL. @BILD_Sport https://t.co/KaGR8V7uZl

Also Read Article Continues below

Bild believes Real Madrid want to be respectful towards their Champions League opponents, which is why they haven’t officially confirmed the highly-anticipated transfer. They will drop the official announcement soon after the second leg wraps up on March 9.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar