PSG superstar Neymar part of Manchester United's 4-man shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is currently being considered to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, with the Portuguese star intent on leaving Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils have insisted that the 37-year-old is not for sale this transfer window, the mercurial forward reportedly had a meeting to indicate his decision to leave.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Cristiano Ronaldo travelling back to Manchester today & will hold talks with Man Utd on future. Unclear if/when 37yo will return to training. Club stance still not for sale + expect him to be important part of side next season #MUFC theathletic.com/news/cristiano… EXCL: Cristiano Ronaldo travelling back to Manchester today & will hold talks with Man Utd on future. Unclear if/when 37yo will return to training. Club stance still not for sale + expect him to be important part of side next season @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Cristiano Ronaldo travelling back to Manchester today & will hold talks with Man Utd on future. Unclear if/when 37yo will return to training. Club stance still not for sale + expect him to be important part of side next season @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/news/cristiano…

With a potential exit underway for Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are seeking other options. As per the Mirror, PSG star Neymar along with Ivan Toney, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Sasa Kalajdzic, are being considered by the Manchester outfit.

Other targets that United have been linked with include Barcelona star Memphis Depay and Ajax's Antony. However, the most surprising name on the list would be PSG's Neymar, who may not be willing to give up Champions League football next season.

“Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation”. Bayern director Kahn tells Bild: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of greatest footballers ever”“Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation”. Bayern director Kahn tells Bild: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of greatest footballers ever” 🚨 #FCBayern“Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation”. https://t.co/JuBTUdUnsS

The wantaway striker recently returned to Old Trafford to meet with the club hierarchy. According to the Telegraph, not even Sir Alex Ferguson could convince Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at United. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils after the side missed out on a top-four finish last season.

United CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough had hoped the legendary manager would be able to convince Ronaldo to stay, to no avail. The shot-callers, however, insisted that the striker would be an integral part of the team moving forward.

According to The Athletic, after the meeting had ended, the Portuguese superstar went on to undergo the required tests for every returning player. This is the first time Ronaldo has appeared at the club, following his appeal to take time out over family affairs.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese star will feature for the Red Devils again or if his second stint at the club has come to an end.

