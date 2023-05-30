PSG superstar Neymar spotted wearing ladies’ Rolex watch worth $142,500 at Monaco Grand Prix: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) icon Neymar Jr's appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix didn't go unnoticed. He was seen sporting a ladies' Rolex watch, valued at $142,500, grabbing the attention of both racing and fashion enthusiasts.

The Brazilian forward hasn't been in action for a considerable time, owing to an unfortunate ankle injury. However, PSG still managed to win the Ligue 1 title on Saturday (27 May).

Known for his penchant for the high life beyond the football pitch, Neymar has a reputation for sporting opulent accessories. His trip to Monaco was no exception as he was spotted with a very special timepiece on his wrist.

This wasn't just any Rolex but a ladies' 28 mm Rolex Datejust 279458RBR. Crafted from 18k yellow gold and boasting a diamond-paved dial, the watch made a bold statement. Its estimated worth stands at an astonishing $142,500.

Neymar's extravagant accessory collection doesn't stop there. He's known to engage in high-stakes gambling, which he indulged in during the Monaco GP, according to Essentially Sports. Reports indicate he partied in the VIP area before gambling.

The Brazilian's risky ventures reportedly go beyond fast cars and opulent accessories. He recently lost $1 million in a high-stakes online poker game, streamed live on Twitch.

Doubts remain over Neymar's future at PSG amid fan protests

Unrest has been brewing in the French capital, as reports have hinted at a rift between PSG winger Neymar and the team's dedicated fans, the Ultras.

The discontent took an ominous turn when the Ultras, frustrated with him, staged a protest outside the forward's residence, with calls for him to depart from the club (via the Mirror).

The Brazilian's decision to skip PSG's decisive game for the Ligue 1 title, choosing instead to attend the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix, has only added to speculation about his future. The PSG forward has appeared increasingly unsettled at the club, sparking rumors that he might seek a transfer when the summer window opens.

The Parisians might also see their talisman Lionel Messi exit the club this summer. Faced with the potential departure of these two marquee players, the Qatari Sports Investments (QSI)-owned club will have to be busy in the summer transfer window.

