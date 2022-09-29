PSG superstar will play against Nice despite being absent from training: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature for the Parisians against Nice this weekend, despite being absent from training today (September 29), according to RMC.

French champions PSG have not been in action for almost two weeks due to the international break. However, they are scheduled to return to Ligue 1 action against Nice on Saturday (October 1).

Kylian Mbappe is among a host of players that were away from the Parc des Princes on international duty. He started in both of France's UEFA Nations League matches during the break.

The forward was on the scoresheet as Les Bleus beat Austria 2-0 in the first game. However, he failed to prevent Didier Deschamps' side from succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Denmark on Sunday (September 26).

Mbappe is now back with the PSG squad, hoping to pick up right where he left off before the international break. He has started in each of their last seven Ligue 1 matches since missing the season opener.

The 23-year-old, though, was not involved in the Parisians' training today (September 29). His absence raised concerns over his availability for the team's upcoming match against Nice.

However, it has now emerged that Mbappe was merely allowed to sit out the session. According to the aforementioned source, he will be available for match selection on Saturday.

The former AS Monaco forward has found the back of the net seven times in as many Ligue 1 matches this season. He has also scored three goals in two UEFA Champions League appearances for Les Parisiens.

Mbappe will be keen to add to his goalscoring tally when he returns to action with PSG on Saturday. Christophe Galtier's side are notably yet to taste defeat in the French top flight this season.

PSG's Lionel Messi also missed training today

Mbappe was not the only player who was absent from PSG's team training today. Lionel Messi was also not present with the rest of the squad at Camp des Loges, according to RMC.

Messi was involved in both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break. La Albiceleste notably played their second match against Jamaica in the United States on Tuesday (September 27).

The Argentinean icon was thus still in the United States less than 48 hours ago. This could explain why he missed Les Parisiens' team training ahead of their match against Nice.

It is worth noting that Messi impressed for Argentina while away on international duty. He found the back of the net four times in two matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far