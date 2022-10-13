PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in agreement with both of them suspicious about Kylian Mbappe - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are in agreement over the suspicions of Kylian Mbappe, as per the Daily Mail.

Mbappe wants to leave the Parc des Princes as early as January, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United being linked.

The Frenchman believes promises the club made to him upon signing a new three-year contract back in May have been broken.

These include being made the main man at the club ahead of Messi and Neymar, while he also would effectively become an unofficial sporting director.

Messi has grown suspicious of the French forward, and Ramos agrees with the Argentine, bringing the duo's relationship closer.

The striker's last ally left in the Parisian dressing room is alleged to be Achraf Hakimi, with the rest of his teammates believing he should depart next summer.

A club source is quoted saying:

"We hear the club some complaints within the club about his ego, (him) increasingly feeling that he is around looking for everything to be his way."

They continued:

"Even some people last summer was expressing privately they were happy if he went to Madrid as things in the club would be easier."

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Madrid in May ahead of the expiration of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

However, the striker shocked many when an announcement arrived that he was extending his stay with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Now under contract once more, PSG want as much as £300 million to allow the Frenchman to leave, a fee that would make him the world's most expensive player of all-time.

Problems between PSG duo Lionel Messi and Mbappe were hinted at

PSG in meltdown over the Frenchman

The French forward seems to be falling out with pretty much everyone in the Parc des Princes dressing room apart from Hakimi.

In fact, there have been numerous times throughout the season where he has seemed to have an issue with teammates on-the-pitch.

One of these moments was caught when he appeared to bump into Lionel Messi during a 5-2 win over Montpellier in August.

The Argentine looked taken aback by the Frenchman bumping him aside so that he can try and take a penalty instead of Neymar.

Those two then clash over who should take the spot-kick after Mbappe had already missed one.

However, the shock on Lionel Messi's face is all too telling and hinted at problems behind-the-scenes.

Mbappe has made 13 appearances this season across competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

PSG sit top of the Ligue 1 table and are unbeaten in all competitions.

