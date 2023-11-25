PSG surprise Real Madrid with €60 million move for top target who was also linked with Barcelona - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made a bold move with a €60 million offer for Barcelona and Real Madrid's top target Estevao Willian, also known as "Messinho." This Brazilian football prodigy has been heralded as a rising star, which has placed his name on the radar of several top-tier clubs.

According to El Nacional, the urgency of this bid from PSG has been caused in part by the looming uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future with the club. The Frenchman's contract is on the brink of expiration, leaving him free to engage with any club of his choosing in January.

This has led Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to pinpoint Messinho as the ideal replacement, in anticipation of this potential void.

Real Madrid's interest in Messinho fits their recent pattern of acquiring young Brazilian talents, which is evident in their signings of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Endrick. However, the aggressive approach by PSG could thwart Madrid's plans.

The rivalry between the two clubs has intensified lately, fueled by several factors including the controversy surrounding Mbappe's renewal. The Parisians believe that he may have signed a pre-contract agreement with the Madridistas, which has led them to chase Messinho, in order to get back at Madrid.

Aside from the two clubs, Barcelona are a bit-part in this transfer battle due to Messinho's admiration for the Catalan club, which he has supported since childhood. Nevertheless, Camp Nou's current financial constraints might hinder their ability to compete for his signature.

Real Madrid will not see their inability to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as 'an absolute tragedy'

Despite speculation suggesting Real Madrid's waning interest in Kylian Mbappe, reports have clarified that the La Liga giants are still very much in the fray for the forward.

Renowned Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has shed some light on the current stance of the Madrid giants regarding Mbappe's potential acquisition.

According to Alvarez de Mon (via PSG Talk), the Madridistas, while keen on Mbappe, are not in a state of desperation to secure his signature at any cost:

“Real Madrid have not ruled out signing Mbappe. Another thing is what I’ve been telling you for a long time: there’s no longer this enthusiasm to say, ‘We have to sign him no matter what.’ There is no longer that feeling.

“Now we tell you that we have Vinicius [Junior] and [Jude] Bellingham, who are very good. If Mbappe does not accept the conditions that will be offered to him, it will not be an absolute tragedy.”

Time will tell if Mbappe will opt to remain in France, make a blockbuster move to Spain, or decide on playing in another league entirely.