PSG in talks with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as they look to replace Christophe Galtier this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in talks with Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes as they look to replace Christophe Galtier this summer, according to RMC Sport.

Les Parisiens brought in Galtier as their new manager last summer with high hopes. The tactician won Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille in 2020-21 and it was hoped that can be the one to finally lead the Paris giants to UEFA Champions League glory.

However, Galtier has been far from impressive during his time at the Parc des Princes. PSG have been knocked out of both the Champions League and the French Cup. Although the club boast a six-point lead atop Ligue 1, their league run has not been convincing as well with six losses on the board.

Hence, there is a consensus that the Parisians will part ways with Galtier at the end of the season despite the Frenchman's contract running until 2024. The French heavyweights have already begun the hunt for their next manager, with contacts reportedly established with several candidates.

According to the aforementioned source, AS Roma boss Mourinho has emerged as PSG football advisor Luis Campos' preferred candidate. The two have known each other since their early days in Portugal.

Mourinho's entourage has reportedly denied direct contact between the coach and Campos. However, the latter is said to be engaged in talks with the tactician's agent Mendes over a deal. Mendes notably handles several players in Paris, including Danilo Pereira and Renato Sanches.

It is worth noting that the Portuguese tactician recently rejected an approach from former employers Chelsea. He, though, is open to taking the reins at the Parc des Princes, as per the report.

Mourinho has enjoyed a fruitful time at Roma since taking charge of the club in 2021, leading the Italian giants to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last term. However, he reportedly feels he cannot do any better at the Serie A club with the limited resources there.

Hence, the 60-year-old wants to join a club that can match his ambitions. Apart from PSG, he is also said to be open to returning to Real Madrid.

PSG owners could have finally say on new manager

PSG owners have always had the final say on footballing decisions at the club. The decisions to hire Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel as managers were made by those in Qatar. It could be the same this time too.

The owners have reportedly had informal talks over bringing in Thiago Motta and Julian Nagelsmann. Hence, it remains to be seen if they will back Campos' preference to hire Mourinho, who is contracted to Roma until 2024.

